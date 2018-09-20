James Brown's daughter, Venisha Brown, dies at 53

ATLANTA - Venisha Brown, one of the daughters of the late “Godfather of Soul” James Brown and the late Yvonne Fair, formerly of the Chantels, died Wednesday.
She was 53 years old.
Brown died at Augusta University Health Medical Center in Augusta due to complications from pneumonia, according to a release from the James Brown Family Foundation.
A songwriter and musician, Brown was active in the foundation and is remembered as one who fully embodied the dance moves of her father, who died on Christmas Day 2006.
TRENDING STORIES:
“The family thanks everyone for their prayers and telephone calls,” according to the release. “ At this time we ask that you respect the privacy of the family . “
Funeral arrangements are yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.
JAMP is a musical, instrumental, initiative year-round educational hub designed for the youth to discover their musical ability.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}