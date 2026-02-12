School bus driver arrested twice on DUI charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver is off the job after he had two DUI arrests.

Gwinnett County School officials made the announcement to families, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims learned.

David Len Atkins was in his personal vehicle, not driving a school bus, when he had these arrests.

He served three schools - Sugar Hill Elementary, Lanier Elementary and Lanier Middle.

Gwinnett County Schools issued a statement saying they understand the seriousness of the charges and that he resigned after school officials learned of them.

Court records show that in November 2025, he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and unsafe lane changes in his personal vehicle.

That case is still open, and he has not been convicted.

Records also show that in June 2024, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, also in his personal vehicle, and the case was turned over to state court. He also was charged with open alcohol container, speeding and unsafe lane changing.

He was the bus driver for Brinita Johnson’s two children, but she says she’s not alarmed by the charges.

“It’s not like he was drinking on the bus,” she said.

Gwinnett County Schools sent a statement to families, saying the district conducts background checks on bus drivers’ driving histories every 30 days.

That process identifies only convictions, not arrests.

The statement goes on to say, in part: “GCPS requires all employees to self-report any arrest; failure to do so may result in consequences up to and including termination. In addition, every potential employee undergoes a comprehensive background check before being hired.”

