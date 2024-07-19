UGA unveils $7.3 million in security upgrades for fall semester

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is spending millions on security upgrades that students will see this fall.

UGA previously announced some of the security changes following the murder of Laken Riley. The Augusta University nursing student was murdered while jogging on the UGA campus in February.

This week, university officials announced $7.3 million worth of upgrades like new signs, perimeter fencing and enhanced lighting in high-traffic areas.

“There is no higher priority at the University of Georgia than the safety and security of our campus community,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “We continually evaluate our safety programs in close collaboration with our partners. Our ongoing investments are strengthening virtually all aspects of campus security.”

The university said more lighting has been added near the residence halls with high foot traffic. Officials are also converting 400 lights to LED technology for brighter lighting at night.

A new Campus Safety Ambassadors program will escort students across campus during the evening hours. The university said the program funding is part of a 20% increase in the UGA campus police budget.

“The university has focused on continuing to recruit and retain police personnel who are exceptional. In that spirit, UGA’s compensation for police is among the best in the state,” said P. Daniel Silk, UGA associate vice president for public safety.

Extra security will be in place at the Miller Learning Center, UGA libraries, the Tate Student Center and Ramsey Student Center where students are usually seen at night. Officials are also limiting evening hours at the main and science libraries to UGA students, faculty and staff only.

