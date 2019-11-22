0 UGA professor resigns amid Homeland Security investigation

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia professor has resigned and is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Jamie Monogan, who was a political science professor, resigned this week from the School of Public and International Affairs amid the investigation, UGA spokesman Greg Trevor told AJC.com.

"He is not permitted on campus and has been relieved of his duties," Trevor said, adding that the university would not comment further.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman Lindsay Williams said the investigation is being conducted by Homeland Security. However, he declined to provide further details on the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

ICE is a department under Homeland Security that enforces immigration laws in addition to a variety of cross-border crimes, including child exploitation, drug trafficking and fraud.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed that her agency provided some assistance to Homeland Security with its investigation into Monogan, but she said the GBI "does not have an open investigation."

The Red and Black student newspaper obtained a Sept. 27 resignation letter through an open records request. Monogan said he would resign effective Dec. 31.

"I acknowledge that in the event I am charged with a violation of state or federal law, a thorough review of the circumstances may be carried out and appropriate action taken pursuant to Board of Regents Policy 8.3.9 Discipline and Removal of Faculty Members," Monogan wrote, according to the newspaper.

Since Monogan's resignation, UGA has removed social media posts and web pages that mention him.

This article is written by Zachary Hansen with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.