  • Uber driver picked up 2 women on GSU campus. They beat her and stole her car, police say

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A Uber driver says she was beaten, robbed and carjacked by two women who she picked up on the Georgia State University campus over the weekend. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with Crickett Diggs, who says two women attacked her and stole her car Saturday morning. 

    Why the victim thinks the attack happened and the latest on the investigation, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories