Tyler Perry Studios to launch production studio with Synapse Virtual

Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios announced a new strategic collaboration with Synapse Virtual Production to launch a next-generation virtual production facility on the TPS Atlanta studio grounds.

The companies said the partnership aims to provide advanced production capabilities to creators and expand creative flexibility for filmmakers, television producers and content creators.

The facility will be located on the historic 365-acre Perry Studios campus in Atlanta, which already features premier sound stages, expansive backlots and production support facilities.

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The new soundstage will provide access to state-of-the-art LED volume technology, real-time digital environments and advanced production workflows.

This approach aims to streamline production, reduce costs and keep crews central to the filming process.

The collaboration will combine LED volume, advanced camera tracking and real-time 3D engines such as Unreal Engine with a production-ready operating model.

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Synapse says it uses AI-supported tools for several steps in the production process, including look development, asset iteration and environment capture and has been used in multiple films since starting up.

Perry said he was focused on how the partnership, and new technology impacts the workforce.

“I’m paying close attention to what these tools can do and I’m also thinking about the people who make this industry work,” Perry said. “This collaboration is about moving forward in a way that keeps crews working and traditional production jobs intact while also allowing creatives new ways to build worlds and tell stories for the big and small screens.”

Similarly, Justin Deiner, the Synapse Virtual Production CEO, said the team up was a defining moment for both companies, and for content creation.

“Together, we are building an environment where filmmakers, artists and creators can harness real-time tools to tell bigger stories, create more immersive experiences and push the boundaries of what’s possible on screen,” Deiner said. “We are honored to help bring this vision to life alongside Perry and his incredible team.”

Deiner said the goal of Synapse was to bridge the gap between imagination and innovation.

“Perry has always been a visionary builder and a fierce defender of the people who make production possible,” Beau Flynn, producer and adviser to Synapse, said. “This collaboration with Synapse makes Atlanta an even stronger home for filmmakers and producers, with virtual production tools that expand what teams can do while keeping the process human and crew-led.”

According to Synapse and Perry, the new facility will support productions of all sizes, ranging from feature films and television series to commercials, music videos, livestreams, immersive experiences and emerging digital media projects.

Like other facilities at Tyler Perry Studios, the Synapse soundstage will also be available for third-party usage. The studio aims to provide a complete, end-to-end production experience by combining modern technology with its existing infrastructure.

Synapse currently operates flagship LED volume stages in Los Angeles and plans to open a New York facility next. The company offers end-to-end virtual production services including concept development, virtual art direction, real-time processes, on-set stage operations and post-production integration.

The new soundstage in Atlanta is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

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