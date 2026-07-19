Thousands expected at Piedmont Park as Atlanta prepares for World Cup Final watch party

ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup Final is just hours away, and Atlanta is preparing for one last celebration of a historic summer of soccer.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather at Piedmont Park on Sunday for “A Celebration of Soccer & Sound,” a free, daylong festival featuring a live screening of the World Cup Final, live music, local vendors and family activities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the championship match kicking off at 3 p.m. , and Atlanta native Ludacris is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

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Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter arrived at Piedmont Park around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and saw a noticeable law enforcement presence throughout the area, including Atlanta Police SWAT vehicles, K-9 units and patrol officers stationed around the park.

City leaders have said additional officers would be reassigned to increase security in and around Piedmont Park. Road closures and parking restrictions are also in place to help manage the expected crowds.

“You can definitely feel the energy around Piedmont and Park Tavern,” FIFA fan Luke Strickland said.

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The event is designed to cap off Atlanta’s role as a host city during the FIFA World Cup with live entertainment, international food vendors, local merchants, interactive activities and a Kids Zone. Organizers say fans will be able to watch the World Cup Final from three large viewing screens located throughout the park.

Local vendor Jeff Mills said he’s excited to be part of the celebration.

“It celebrates sound and soccer by the FIFA Cup being here. I think it’s a great look for the city and an opportunity for vendors like myself to showcase their products,” said Mills.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to leave their cars at home because parking around Piedmont Park will be extremely limited. MARTA, rideshare services, walking, and biking are recommended as the easiest ways to get to the festival. Guests are also encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, and refillable water bottles. Water stations, misting areas and first aid stations will be available throughout the park due to the July heat. All bags are subject to inspection.

For fans like Strickland, the event is about more than just watching a soccer match.

“The World Cup is once every four years so I’m glad that there are a lot of people in the city that really look forward to this sporting event,” he said.

Admission to the event is free, and no tickets or RSVP are required.

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