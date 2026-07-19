Police seek murder suspect in fatal shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area last month.

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Investigators have obtained a murder warrant for Darius Reeves Jr. in the June 6 killing of Charvis Buckholts, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Police responded that day to a wooded area near Carl Parker Road and Bobtail Court after receiving a report of a deceased person.

Officers found Buckholts suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After what police described as an extensive investigation, detectives identified Reeves as the suspect and secured a warrant charging him with murder.

Reeves remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Reeves’ whereabouts is asked to contact Henry County Police Detective R. Bias at 470-367-3981 or 770-288-8344. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

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