Two people arrested in investigation into massage parlor

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police have arrested two people following an investigation into the Balance & Relax Massage on Briarcliff Road.

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According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers responded to the business on June 21 after receiving a complaint. The case was later assigned to detectives.

Investigators determined that Chunlei Wang, 65, was allegedly practicing massage therapy without a current or provisional license. Wang was arrested on July 10 and charged with unlawful practice of massage therapy without a license.

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Police also arrested Yun Pan, 47, on Tuesday. Investigators say Pan, the owner of the business, is accused of unlawfully employing an unlicensed massage therapist.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not released additional details, citing the active investigation and privacy concerns.

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