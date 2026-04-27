Troup County Jail employee, inmate arrested for alleged roles in contraband conspiracy

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriffs’ Office announced a kitchen worker at the jail was charged after a narcotics investigation and accused of sneaking contraband to inmates.

The sheriff’s office said Eugenia A. Watson was arrested on Thursday, accused of conspiring with two other people to get marijuana, cigarettes and K2 strips into the jail.

Watson was charged with conspiracy to commit crossing guard lines with drugs and conspiracy to commit items prohibited for possession by inmates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Christopher Barnard Hill, an inmate in the jail, was charged with the same.

A third man named Quincy Jermon Hill is accused of assisting Watson and inmate Hill with getting the contraband into the jail, but his whereabouts are not known.

“Sheriff Woodruff has zero tolerance for anyone bringing contraband into the jail or even attempting to bring contraband into the jail,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “If anyone is caught doing so whether it be an inmate, an employee, or a citizen, they will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone who knows Quincy Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division at 706-883-1615.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group