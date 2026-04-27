10-year-old dies days after he was shot inside mother’s car

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A mother now faces a murder charge after her 10-year-old son was shot inside her car and died.

De’Angelo Roberson died on Friday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office. In a Facebook post, Jenkins-White Elementary School said Roberson was a beloved student.

Deputies have charged his mother, 27-year-old Deasia Lexus Williams, with murder in the second degree. She was previously charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

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Deputies responded to a shooting Tuesday on Gordon Highway in Augusta. Investigators say Williams left her three children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, in the car while she went into convenience store.

She left a gun in the car and one of the children got ahold of it, according to the incident report. It did not list which child investigators believe shot the gun.

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