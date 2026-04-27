Metro Atlanta police officer on leave after Walmart altercation

LOVEJOY, Ga. — The City of Lovejoy Police Chief says an officer is on leave after video appeared to show him in an altercation at a local Walmart.

According to the release from the police chief, the video circulating online shows a Lovejoy officer in a physical encounter with an individual with their hands behind their back.

“Upon becoming aware of the video, the department promptly initiated an administrative review. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending the outcome of a comprehensive internal investigation,” the chief wrote in a statement.

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The department is also working to determine the circumstances of the incident as part of the investigation.

Police said they plan to interview witnesses, review footage and incident reports, as well as relevant department training and policies.

“The City of Lovejoy Police Department recognizes the community’s interest in this matter and remains committed to transparency, accountability and public safety. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as permitted by law,” the department said.

The officer was not identified and video of the incident was not shared by the Lovejoy Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department’s Professional Standards Unit at 678-610-9748.

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