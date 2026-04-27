This is what is taking over the iconic Weaver D’s restaurant in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Just a few months after closing, the building that held Weaver D’s in Athens has a new owner.

Hot or Not Chicken Co. has now opened up in the space that was made famous by the famed rock band R.E.M.

Hot or Not Chicken Co. posted on its Instagram page on Monday that it is now open.

Weaver D’s closed at the end of February after 40 years of business.

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The restaurant opened in 1986, offering fried chicken, pork chops, and other soul food favorites that made the place a hit.

R.E.M. named an album after the restaurant’s slogan, “Automatic for the People.”

According to the menu posted on Hot or Not Chicken’s Instagram account, the restaurant offers chicken tenders, classic banana pudding, Cajun fries, and cornbread.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

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