Iconic Athens soul food restaurant says goodbye today after 40 years

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s the end of an era on for an iconic Athens diner that has served up local favorite dishes for decades and once inspired rock stars.

Thursday will be the last chance to stop by Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods, which is closing after 40 years in business.

We’re speaking with the owner and customers about what they will remember the most, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The popular diner started serving up fried chicken and collard greens back in 1986. Weaver D’s famous slogan “Automatic for the People,” even inspired an R.E.M. album title.

Owner Dexter Weaver created a dining destination and a community hub where people could gather for good food and camaraderie. It’s something his longtime customers will miss.

“I’m hoping he’ll change his mind, or somebody just like him will re-open it!” said Chris Wilson.

“Definitely a lot of good memories of coming here for family and friends. So I’m going to miss it for sure,” said Amber Sheats.

TRENDING STORIES

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen spoke with Weaver, who is about to turn 71 years old.

“Forty years ago it looked like the sky was the limit. Looked like I’d make a lot of money and meet a lot of people. And I did!”

While the diner is closing, Weaver said he isn’t done giving back to the community. He plans to continue his tradition of feeding the hungry on Thanksgiving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group