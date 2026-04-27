Clinic serving uninsured patients in north Georgia to close permanently

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — In just over a month, a clinic serving uninsured north Georgia residents will close.

The Fayette CARE Clinic’s website says it first opened on May 1, 2005, starting at a lower pace before picking up speed.

When they opened in 2005, the Fayette CARE Clinic only provided medical care and was only open one night each week for lower-income and uninsured members of the community.

Now, 20 years later, it’ll close permanently.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the unfortunate news: FCC is closing for good,” Fayette CARE Clinic wrote to its patients. “It has been a privilege to serve you and Fayette County all these years.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the clinic, they’ll be “closed for good” on May 29.

“This decision was not made lightly. It has been an honor to serve this community and to be part of your care. We are deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in us,” the clinic said in a statement. “To ensure continuity of care, we have partnered with the Healing Bridge Clinic, another trusted free clinic in our community.”

The clinic said it understood that these types of changes can be difficult and said it was committed to making the process as smooth as possible.

Patients who need to connect with Healing Bridge Clinic can call 770-681-0157 to schedule appointments. To have medical records transferred, Fayette CARE Clinic said to call 770-719-4620.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group