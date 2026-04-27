Dogs, cats found in filthy conditions; police needed masks before entering home

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Dozens of animals were found neglected in a Fulton County home.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained exclusive photos showing just a few of those animals discovered while executing a search warrant.

It happened on April 13 at a home in Alpharetta along Compass Pointe Crossing.

Bodycam shows officers struggling to walk through the house LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Investigators said they could smell something was wrong before they even got to the door.

When Channel 2 stopped by hoping to get the tenant’s side, the odor could still be smelled from outside.

Police said Monday the homeowner had been trying for years to get inside but was only recently able to, and they turned over video to investigators.

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