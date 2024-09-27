Tropical Storm Helene: First responders spring into action, help with rescues across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — First responders have saved lives across metro Atlanta on Friday.

Helene arrived as a Category 1 storm in southern counties of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area with strong Tropical Storm conditions as it moved into metro Atlanta. The storm initially made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Channel 2 Action News has seen several heroic water rescues in the hours since landfall.

From Cobb County to Clayton County to the city of Atlanta, emergency personnel have saved hundreds of people impacted.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday that at least 11 Georgians have died from Tropical Storm Helene.

