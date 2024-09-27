Tropical Storm Helene: Clayton County officer injured when tree falls on patrol car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer was injured on Friday morning when a tree fell on his patrol car while on his way home.

Police say Officer Soumah spent the morning patrolling Clayton County as Tropical Storm Helene moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

He was driving home on Hwy. 138 when a tree fell on the front of his patrol car and destroyed it.

“It’s truly a blessing that he wasn’t driving faster, as the tree could have landed directly on the cab. We are relieved that Officer Soumah is doing well and extend our gratitude for his dedicated service to the citizens of Clayton County,” police said.

He received only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his current condition.

At least four people have died across the state as a result of Tropical Storm Helene.

