Transgender bathroom use in schools: District's decision sparks mixed reaction

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of people are expected to pack a meeting Monday night to talk about transgender bathroom use in school.
The Pickens County school superintendent said he got death threats since he announced transgender students can use the bathroom they identify with.
The district based the decision on an 11th Circuit Court ruling.
Channel 2 anchor Lori Wilson talked with people living in the district, and they had mixed feelings about the issue.
"I'm not against the transgender. I want to make sure everybody is safe," one neighbor said.
"This world has a lot bigger problems than transgenders is what I think," another one said.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Education sent us the following statement:
"It is the responsibility of the local school system to ensure parents and community members are at the table, informed, and not taken by surprise when a policy is enacted and announced."
A communications director said safety is the top priority.
