Train crash shuts down Moreland Avenue in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A train crash is blocking a major road in Clayton County, according to Triple Team Traffic.
Moreland Avenue is shut down in both directions at East Conley Road. It is not clear when it will reopen.
We're LIVE on the scene for LIVE updates, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Channel 2 traffic reporter Mark Arum reported the train hit a tractor-trailer carrying liquid nitrogen. A photo a viewer sent Channel 2 Action News appears to show a ball of fire at the crash scene.
The fire is now out, but Moreland remains closed as a precaution. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Clayton Co.: Truck vs. train crash. Moreland Ave. closed at E. Conley Rd. Avoid the area. #wsbtv #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/DtZEufHyws— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 25, 2019
No one was injured in the crash. The tractor-trailer's driver was able to get out of the big rig before the train hit it.
No other details about the incident have been released.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
