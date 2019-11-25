0 Remains found in Alabama are missing 5-year-old Florida girl, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities say the remains found in Alabama earlier this month are those of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

The little girl was reported missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Nov. 12, authorities found remains of a child in Alabama but recently confirmed the identification

Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has been arrested and charged with giving false information to law enforcement and child neglect.

We're working to learn more details about the case -- Watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

A neighbor told authorities he first noticed Taylor alone on the morning of April 17, while he was sitting on his balcony talking on the phone. He said he saw Taylor wandering up the stairs from the breezeway and that he asked her what she was doing.

"Looking for my momma," she answered, according to the neighbor's account.

He told police he took her back to her apartment. He described the inside of the apartment as cluttered, with trash bags and boxes stacked on top of each other.

He said he continued to see Taylor home alone at least every other day, adding that she would wave to him from within her apartment. During these times, he said Brianna Williams' car was not in the apartment parking lot.

He said Taylor always wore the same pajamas and held the same doll. He said he saw Brianna Williams routinely arrive home between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

He told authorities the last time he saw Brianna Williams and her daughter together was May 21, 2019. He said he hadn't seen Taylor since that day and that when he asked Brianna Williams about her daughter's whereabouts, she said the 5-year-old was in Alabama with her grandparents.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.