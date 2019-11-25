At least 3 children sickened at day care after HazMat incident

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters are working a HazMat situation involving possible carbon monoxide at a day care in southwest Atlanta.
Spokesperson Cortez Stafford said the location was at 2929 Hapeville Road. He said three children were experiencing carbon monoxide symptoms. Four children left with their parents but were being asked to return to the daycare for evaluation.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story
BREAKING: At least 3 children sickened at daycare after hazmat incident: https://t.co/XKoEn956fc pic.twitter.com/Io9F8lk7Je— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 25, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}