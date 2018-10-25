Traffic could get worse at the airport due to another construction project

ATLANTA - If you think traffic is bad now at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport - it's about to get much worse.
Work on new pedestrian bridges could make things worse, before they get better.
Crews are currently building canopies outside the domestic terminal.
Now, they're asking the Atlanta City Council for millions to build new pedestrian bridges between the parking decks and the terminal. The money will come from airport funds and revenue from the $4.50 passenger facility charge travelers pay for each flight.
We're breaking down the project and its costs, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
Information from our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com was used in this report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}