MARTA bus full of passengers runs over, kills man trying to get onto bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - MARTA police and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a man run over and killed by a bus.
It happened at busy intersection on Buford Highway overnight Thursday.
Officials believe the victim ran to the bus stop near Briarwood Road banging on the MARTA bus while it was moving but then somehow got caught the rear tire.
Police takes us through the moments of the deadly incident, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
