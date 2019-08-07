Traffic change begins today outside 2 Bartow County schools

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The work to transform an intersection at Hamilton Crossing Elementary was supposed to be finished by Back 2 School today.
But still a lot of work to do.
Another roundabout outside another Bartow Elementary and High School is also not finished, but it’s open to traffic this morning.
Bartow County school officials have been talking about changing the roads around this elementary school in the middle of Hamilton Crossing park for years.
The county finally came through and started this summer to create a roundabout to ease congestion and make it safer.
