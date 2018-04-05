Tornado-ravaged residents say they are still recovering following storm

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Frustrated residents who lost their homes after a tornado ripped through their South Fulton County subdivision gathered at a community meeting tonight.
Many are struggling two weeks after the storm and say, their HOA president has done nothing to help them.
"It’s been very hard,” homeowner Crystal Shaw told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. “Right now, everyone is scattered and confused not knowing what 'next' is.”
Things got heated because many of the residents who showed up -- are upset the HOA president hasn't been around to answer any of their questions or concerns.
But on Wednesday night, he was at that meeting - apologized and said he's doing all that he can.
The residents at the meeting decided they would form their own committee to get information out to those who have been displaced, separate from the HOA.
They will meet again on Saturday at the front of the Subvision at 2 p.m.
