CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have confirmed a EF-0 tornado happened in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon, according Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.
The National Weather Service surveyed damage and determined the tornado touched down near Forest Park and Lake City.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and Nitz tracked the storms live on Channel 2.
The tornado had maximum winds of 75 MPH and was on the ground for three miles.
EF-0 Tornado confirmed yesterday afternoon in Clayton County near Forest Park and Lake City. 75 mph wind, 3 mile long path. pic.twitter.com/XkysbLBeHf— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 13, 2019
.@NWSAtlanta confirms that a short-lived EF-0 tornado, max winds of 75 mph, was on the ground for 3 miles in Clayton Co (Forest Park/Lake City) Tuesday. @GlennBurnsWSB @BradNitzWSB @BMonahanWSB broke into programming to track the rotating storm and warn you of the danger. pic.twitter.com/sPvbqcG39O— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) February 13, 2019
Severe storms downed trees and damaged homes across parts of the metro Tuesday. The storms were so strong that a tornado warning was issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.
