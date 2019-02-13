  • Tornado confirmed in Clayton County during Tuesday's storms

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have confirmed a EF-0 tornado happened in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon, according Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz

    The National Weather Service surveyed damage and determined the tornado touched down near Forest Park and Lake City. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and Nitz tracked the storms live on Channel 2.

    The tornado had maximum winds of 75 MPH and was on the ground for three miles. 

    Severe storms downed trees and damaged homes across parts of the metro Tuesday. The storms were so strong that a tornado warning was issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.

