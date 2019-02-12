0 Ripped off roofs, downed trees left behind from strong storms

ATLANTA - Several communities are assessing the damage after severe storms downed trees and damaged homes across parts of the metro Tuesday.

The storms were so strong that a tornado warning was issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.

As Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live on Channel 2, our reporters and photographers fanned out across the metro as we started getting in reports of damage.

Possible tornado in northern Clayton County. There is debris. This is the exact area and time I showed you last night at 11 pm! pic.twitter.com/1o49mZlpbE — Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) February 12, 2019

Janice Davis said she was watching television in her bedroom when she heard the rain outside start coming down hard.

Davis told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes her roommate had just come inside from the front porch of her Forest Park home when a tree fell on it.

“All we heard was a strong wind, we didn’t hear no big noise. It was just a strong gust of wind and next thing I know it was on the house. Didn’t take two seconds,” Davis said. “Just looking at this is devastating, real devastating to me.”

Fire officials told Davis and her roommate they can’t go back in the home, so all they have is the clothes on their backs and they’re wondering how they’re going to repair the damage.

Neither Davis nor her roommate was injured in the incident.

Another Forest Park man said he just made it in the front door of his home when a massive pine tree fell on his house and hit him in the knee.

David Wood told Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon that he was out running errands and hoped he would make it home before the storm hit.

Just as he was going through his front door, a massive pine tree fell on his home.

“I was unlocking my door and next thing I know the tree was falling and I ran into the house and the tree hit me on my knee and made the whole house shake,” Wood said.

Close up view of the tree that fell on home in Forest Park.#StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/w8P0KMeuo9 — Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 12, 2019

Code enforcement checked Wood’s house and said it is unsafe to live in until the tree is removed.

When the storms blew through Ellenwood, they tore off some of the roofing from homes in one subdivision.

“I was knocked out, sleeping in my room. The next thing you know my grandfather came in there with the dogs and said, ‘Hey, we need to go into the closet,’” neighbor Devonte McCoy told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”

Devonte McCoy, 24, of Ellenwood describes the moment a powerful storm blew through his neighborhood pic.twitter.com/OyLOR5gAzc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) February 12, 2019

Carol Evans said she too took cover inside her closet. She couldn’t believe what she saw when she was finally able to go outside.

“I saw a part of the roof on the ground. I came out and of course I had all this damage and also have damage in the front,” Evans said.

