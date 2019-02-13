0 Cooler air follows strong storms that left damage across metro

ATLANTA - Intense storms rolled through north Georgia Tuesday afternoon, downing trees and causing damage to homes across the metro.

The storms came as a cold front moved into the area, sparking a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon in Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms live on Channel 2.

The storms have moved out of the area, but cooler air is moving in behind them.

The official high hit 71 degrees, but that was before the afternoon storms.

Some light, moderate rain has lingered a bit but that too will clear throughout the night.

The forecast overnight will be clear but cold.

"Most of us will stay above freezing, but we're headed into the 30s to start the day," Nitz said.

Wednesday will be sunny and seasonably cool throughout the day, with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be dry as well, but rain will start to move in Friday night, and off-and-on showers are expected throughout the weekend.

A MINUTE-BY-MINUTE LOOK AT THE STORMS:

3:57 p.m.

An Ellenwood neighbor describes what it was like when the storm blew through his subdivision.

3:11 p.m.

Forest Park Police say several roads are closed. They are asking poeple to avoid the following areas:

White Oak Dr.

Springdale Rd.

Cynthia Lane

Park Ave

3:04 p.m.

The City of Locust Grove announced that power is out at City Hall and multiple trees are down in the area.

2:30 p.m.

Clayton County Public Schools are delaying afternoon bus routes due to the weather.

"We are delaying the afternoon routes of all school buses until the weather is cleared by the local and national forecasts within the Jonesboro City areas," the county said in a release Tuesday.

2:22 p.m.

GDOT says power lines are down on Georgia 109 in Meriwether County and all lanes in both directions are blocked.

2:16 p.m.

Police say there are trees down on Springdale Road and Ellen Street in Forest Park. Damage to a home has also been reported in Ellenwood.

2:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Upson County until 2:30 p.m.

2:06 p.m.

We're getting reports of storm damage in Lake City and Ellenwood.

2:02 p.m.

An intersection was closed in Cobb County where traffic lights are out and wires are down. The road has since re-opened.

*Road Closure*

2 p.m.

The tornado warning has expired in Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry counties, though strong storms continue to move across the state.

1:50 p.m.

The danger is over for Clayton County but continues for Dekalb, Rockdale and Henry counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns said 40-50 mph wind gusts are possible crossing over I-75 into Henry County, in addition to active tornado warning.

1:42 p.m.

The tornado warning has been extended to Clayton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Henry Counties until 2 p.m. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Glenn Burns said he sees a "radar indicated" tornado and possible lofted debris.

If you live in south DeKalb County, TAKE COVER.

1:37 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued in Clayton County until 2 p.m. If you are in Jonesboro, Flintlock, Lithonia or Collinsville TAKE COVER.

1:34 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is seeing signs of rotation in a storm in Fayette County.

1:33 p.m.

A ground stop is in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as storms move through.

1:28 p.m.

A line of heavy storms is closing in on metro Atlanta:

1:23 p.m.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is seeing heavy rain over Brookhaven.

1:04 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls says the band of rain is moving into the North Fulton area.

1:00 p.m.

Heavy rain and the potential for strong gusts are hitting Cobb County down to South Fulton, according to Nitz.

12:56 p.m.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is in Cobb County where heavy rain is starting to fall.

12:39 p.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2's Eboni Deon is in Severe Weather Chaser 2 in Carroll County and is reporting she has hit heavy rain.

12:26 p.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said storms are moving into metro Atlanta right now.

11:58 a.m.:

Line of heavy rain with the potential for strong wind gusts and embedded strong storm moving into the west metro.

11:19 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the timing is pushing the rain and storms later into the afternoon.

UPDATED TIMING: The line of heavy rain with embedded storms is moving a little slower right now -- that would bring the line into #ATL closer to 1:30-2pm.



11:15 a.m.:

The areas in west Georgia are where we're keeping an eye on for severe weather threat.

Temps are in the low 70s now in LaGrange... mid 60s in #ATL... it's going to be these areas we'll keep an eye on for the severe weather threat.



Farther north & east, wedge remains and it's chilly... — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 12, 2019

11:12 a.m.:

Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt said local emergency officials are working with the National Weather Service to monitor the line of storms.

10:50 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said although the threat remains low, there is still a chance for an isolated storms.

Although the overall severe weather threat is low, isolated severe storms are possible today across metro Atlanta.



10:03 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said he expects more lightning and thunder in north Georgia later this morning.

RADAR UPDATE 10AM: Heavy rain is falling across Alabama right now with some lightning a bit south of Birmingham. I expect a bit more thunder/lightning as this moves into N GA a little later this morning.



9:46 a.m.:

Storm energy is "creeping" up as the line moves through Georgia.

Storm energy (CAPE) is creeping up just a bit across north Georgia now... but will remain low as line comes in.



9:33 a.m.:

The heavy rain is moving into northwest Georgia.

Watching heavy rain just moving in to NW GA now... by midday, we'll have heavy rain and a chance of storms over metro #ATL.



8:03 a.m.:

The risk for severe weather has expanded more into metro Atlanta.

UPDATE: @NWSSPC has extended the risk of severe weather today (marginal -- lowest level) to include most areas south of I-20 in north Georgia. This is what we expected for today.



