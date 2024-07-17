Today is Glioblastoma Awareness Day. Donate in honor of the late Jovita Moore

ATLANTA, Ga. — Wednesday is Glioblastoma Awareness Day to support people living with the aggressive form of brain cancer.

The cause especially hits home at WSB-TV. We lost beloved anchor Jovita Moore in 2021 just eight months after she was diagnosed with the devastating disease.

On Glioblastoma Awareness Day, we encourage you to make a gift to the National Brain Tumor Society to help work toward a cure and a better quality of life for people fighting the disease.

Today, all gifts will be matched dollar by dollar by the Today is a Good Day Foundation.

After Jovita’s death, Channel 2 Action News has worked to honor her memory by supporting the National Brain Tumor Society in organizing Atlanta’s annual Brain Tumor Walk & Race.

Dr. Edjah Nduom was Jovita’s neurosurgeon at Emory University and said Jovita hoped that maybe her battle with the disease could help someone in the future, even though it wouldn’t change her own prognosis.

“She was adamant that she wanted to make sure that anything we can learn from her experience and from her tumor would be added to our repositories, into our databases so that it might help someone in the future,” Nduom said.

You can make a gift HERE to honor the life and legacy of Jovita Moore.

Jovita Moore and others will be remembered at the National Brain Tumor Society Walk and Race (WSB-TV)

