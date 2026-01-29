TIMELINE: Events from Fulton County 2020 election leading up to FBI raid

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City on Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m. brought you all of the latest developments as FBI agents and the evidence recovery team searched the facility.

Fulton County leaders confirmed through a statement that the FBI was seizing records from the 2020 election.

Since the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and his close allies have pushed unproven allegations that it was rigged in Georgia. The state elections board said it has found no evidence of fraud.

Here’s a timeline of the events since the 2020 election that led up to the FBI search on Wednesday.

2020:

11/3 – President Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden, including in Georgia by 11,799 votes. Biden would not be officially declared the winner in Georgia until November 13.

11/10 – Gov. Brian Kemp, along with then-House Speaker David Ralston and then-Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, reject calls for a Special Legislative Session to look at the elections.

11/11 – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger orders a hand recount of all five million ballots cast. That recount later confirms Biden’s win.

12/3 - Georgia Senate Subcommittee on Elections hears testimony about claims of massive voter fraud. It’s when we first saw the State Farm Arena video showing what they claimed was massive voter fraud in Fulton County. The video and all of the claims were quickly investigated and debunked by federal and state investigators.

12/5 – Trump reportedly calls Kemp in an attempt to pressure him into calling a Special Legislative Session to overturn the 2020 election.

12/7 – After three recounts, Raffensperger certifies the 2020 election for Biden.

12/14 – As the Democratic electors gathered in the State Senate chambers to cast their ballots, a group of Republican false electors met in a second-floor room to cast their votes for Trump. The meeting was supposed to be secret, but once the press spotted them, we were allowed inside.

12/23 – Trump calls Georgia Secretary of State investigator Frances Watson to pressure her to investigate Fulton County absentee ballots.

2021

1/2 – Trump makes his phone call to Raffensperger asking him to “find” 11,780 votes. Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the phone call recording.

1/6 – The insurrection at the US Capitol.

2/10 – Fulton County DA Fani Willis announces she will launch a criminal investigation into possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

2022

1/20 – Willis announces that she wants to impanel a Special Purpose Grand Jury to look into the potential criminal interference in Georgia’s election.

5/2: 23 special grand jurors were seated, and they began their investigation in June. Fulton County Superior Court judges later approve this plan.

2023

1/9 – The Special Purpose Grand Jury finishes its months-long investigation and turns over its report to Judge Robert McBurney who then dismisses it.

2/16: Portions of the grand jury’s final report were made public.

6/20: The state elections board announced it found no evidence of any election fraud at State Farm Arena during the 2020 election and closes the investigation.

8/14: A Fulton County grand jury voted to indict Trump and 18 of his allies. Two months later in October, several co-defendants took plea deals.

8/24: Trump turns himself in at the Fulton County Jail and is processed. His bond was set at $200,000 with some bond conditions.

9/8: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney releases full special purpose grand jury report.

2024

3/15: Special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigns from the election interference case. A judge ruled that Willis could stay on the case only if Wade withdraws due to “an appearance of impropriety” regarding a romantic relationship between the two before the case.

11/5: Trump defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and is elected to a second term. He won the state of Georgia.

12/19: The Georgia Court of Appeals disqualifies Willis from the election interference case. A year later, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to review her dismissal.

2025

11/26: Peter Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, moves to dismiss the Fulton County indictment of Trump and his co-defendants.

12/15: The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Fulton County, looking to get ballot stubs and signature envelopes from the 2020 general election.

2026

1/28: FBI agents conduct a warrant search at Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center. Fulton County confirmed through a statement that the FBI was seizing records from the 2020 election.

