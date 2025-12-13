DOJ files lawsuit against Fulton County over 2020 election documents

ATLANTA — The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Fulton County, seeking records from the 2020 election.

The lawsuit, filed by the DOJ’s civil department, seeks to get ballot stubs and signature envelopes from the 2020 general election. Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating Fulton County’s compliance with federal election law, according to the lawsuit.

Justice Department officials sent a letter to the Fulton County clerk in November requesting the records, but the suit claims the request went unanswered, ABC News reported.

President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election, including the state of Georgia, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in Fulton County over alleged efforts to overturn the election results. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in Fulton County, and all charges were dismissed last month.

