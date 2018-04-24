Three arrested in Brookhaven car break-ins

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Three men accused of breaking into cars in Brookhaven were put behind bars with the help of security video from residents.
The suspects were seen looking into cars around the Hobknob at Town Brookhaven. Neighbors immediately called police, but responding officers could not initially locate the suspects.
While in the area, officers received another call describing the same behavior on Saybrook Drive.
With the help of security video, police eventually found three men matching the descriptions a block away. The suspects identified as Shyheim Weddle, 21, Brandon Tyson, 18, and Trayvon Crews, 18, have all been charged with entering auto and financial transaction card theft.
“It appears the suspects cut through backyards onto Leconte Drive from Saybrook Drive to elude police, but we were able to connect the suspects to the attempted break in through video surveillance obtained from the homeowner,” said Police Chief Gary Yandura. “We recovered stolen property from a car break in from a third location that had not been discovered by the homeowner yet.”
Each suspect was in possession of a stolen debit card. Police told Channel 2 Action News that one of the suspects was wanted for an outstanding entering auto warrant, and another suspect was in possession of drugs.
The stolen items were returned to the victims.
