Thieves targeting Asian restaurants hit at least 6 more locations, police say

Police are urgently searching for a group of thieves targeting Asian restaurants.
The group has hit at least 14 businesses so far across at least three counties.
Since Channel 2 Action News first broke the story last week, police have reported six more robberies -- and say they are only getting more violent.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in Morgan County, where six more businesses were hit in the last 9 days. Police say the thieves pistol-whipped an employee and shoved an elderly man.
The urgent search for the robbers, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}