ATLANTA - Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her performance at the Fox Theatre this month because of her opposition to Georgia's controversial "heartbeat law."
The show was scheduled for June 22. The law effectively bans abortion in Georgia after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around 6 weeks of pregnancy.
Haddish wrote in a statement:
“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”
Fox Theatre officials said tickets will be refunded.
She has not set a new date at the Fox given the uncertainty regarding the law, which largely restricts abortions after six weeks.
Haddish, who starred in her breakthrough 2017 hit “Girls Trip” and recently voiced a character in last weekend’s No. 1 film “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” is the first major celebrity to publicly cite the law as a reason she was postponing a live concert in the state.
The Los Angeles actress has shot several films in Atlanta the past couple of years such as “Nobody’s Fool,” “Night School and “Uncle Drew.” Her most recent film shot here is upcoming comedy “Limited Partners,” also starring Rose Byrne.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
