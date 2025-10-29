These taco kits came with seasoning, but not the right one

ATLANTA — If you’re getting ready for next week’s Taco Tuesday, you might want to double-check the kits in your cabinet.

Teasdale Foods, Inc. is recalling some of their taco dinner kits because instead of coming with taco seasoning, they came with cocoa mix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The recall comes from the cocoa mix packets containing milk, which was not disclosed in the packaging.

The Federal Drug Administration says that because of this, those with a milk allergy or sensitivity run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction.

TRENDING STORIES:

Affected products include:

Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit with a Mar. 13, 2026 best by date and lot code 25257

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit with a Mar. 15, 2026 best by date and lot code 25259

The products were sold at Aldi locations in Georgia, as well as Giant, Martin’s, and Aldi locations in 26 other states and the District of Columbia.

Investigators say a third party that provides the seasoning mislabeled the packets.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group