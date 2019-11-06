These items could have gone down on Titanic. Now, metro Atlanta woman owns them

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Forsyth County woman has had quite the brush with history. She has a collection of items she says belonged to a husband and wife who were passengers on the Titanic.
Donna Laub loves history and is especially interested in the events of April 15, 1912 when the infamous ship went down.
Laub now owns a collection of purses, eyeglasses and power compacts that may have belonged to Ida Straus.
We'll give you an up-close look at the items and how they came into her possession, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Ida Straus and her husband Isidor Straus died when the infamous ship went down 107 years. The Straus family owned Macy's department stores and was some of the wealthiest passengers on board.
