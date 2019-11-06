FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Grammy nominated rapper and singer is accused of tussling with security at the Fulton County courthouse Tuesday.
Kevin McCall, 34, walked in the Justice Center in downtown Atlanta recording on Instagram Live ahead of a custody hearing over his 5-year-old daughter with "America's Next Top Model" alum and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille.
When a deputy told him recording wasn't allowed, they got into a heated argument.
At one point, McCall and the deputy fell down an escalator. McCall was later arrested, charged with four misdemeanors: obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault.
McCall, a rapper, singer and producer, is best known for his collaborative work with R&B singer, Chris Brown. The pair, along with rapper Tyga, were nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011 for their hit song, "Deuces."
