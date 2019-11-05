ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says there will be no Peach Drop this year.
Bottoms told Majic 107.5/97.5’s afternoon host Ryan Cameron Tuesday.
"We're going to take a break, reevaluate, reexamine the location and how we plan it out,” she said. “And when it comes back, I promise you it will be bigger and better.”
We’re working to learn details of the decision for updates on Channel 2 Action News.
Bottoms said she made the decision the past couple of days to mothball the 800-pound peach. "We've had some location challenges," she told Cameron.
The city no longer owns Underground, which added complications.
"Last year, it was great to be there and the crowd was there, but it felt like an afterthought event, not a premier event,” she said. “It felt we hadn't given it the thought and consideration and resources we should give an event."
