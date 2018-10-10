Hurricane Michael is wrecking havoc on the Florida Panhandle after it made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.
Channel 2 Action News has a team of reporters stationed across Florida and Georgia who have been sending in reports of damage caused by Michael.
[LIVE UPDATES: "Extremely Dangerous" Hurricane Michael slams Florida coast]
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is in Panama City, where he reports extreme damage from his hotel:
Some of the damage our hotel! Panama City, Florida. pic.twitter.com/XHSesJrler— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 10, 2018
The front of our hotel. @wsbtv #stormwatchon2 pic.twitter.com/N265nt2UXb— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) October 10, 2018
ICYMI: @DaveHWSB shot this video of damage in Panama City moments after #HurricaneMichael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle: https://t.co/37qxzyYhsv #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/5FZjvUvqIF— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 10, 2018
ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee is located in Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael made its landfall shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Some of that church y’all just asked about here on 23rd street pic.twitter.com/ihWsne1Bvx— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018
Damage now from the back side of our condo building in Mexico Beach. #Michael pic.twitter.com/BVAJfPFwkZ— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018
Just watched a house pushed off its foundation down the street with storm surge. STORM SURGE POWER #Michael pic.twitter.com/0oZYwzajH3— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 10, 2018
Our sister affiliate Action News Jax shared video of trees down from Michael's strong 155 mph winds in Tallahassee.
Splintered tree & downed lines on East 6th Ave in #Tallahassee. #Michael @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/aQaeNPrDbI— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 10, 2018
Another downed tree blocking Gadsden at Brevard in #Tallahassee. @WOKVNews @ActionNewsJax #Michael #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/fsASlqOzxE— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) October 10, 2018
Reports of flooding have started to come in. Hurricane Michael was expected to bring 9 to 13 feet of storm surge, according to Severe Weather Team 2
Structures destroyed and streets turned into rivers in Mexico Beach, FL, where #HurricaneMichael made landfall as an extremely powerful Category 4 storm earlier Wednesday. https://t.co/uVVEkXmHid pic.twitter.com/NdrJ6MmFxw— ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018
