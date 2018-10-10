  • These are the scenes of damage Hurricane Michael has caused

    Updated:

    Hurricane Michael is wrecking havoc on the Florida Panhandle after it made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm.

    Channel 2 Action News has a team of reporters stationed across Florida and Georgia who have been sending in reports of damage caused by Michael. 

    [LIVE UPDATES: "Extremely Dangerous" Hurricane Michael slams Florida coast]

    Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is in Panama City, where he reports extreme damage from his hotel: 

    ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee is located in Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael made its landfall shortly before 1:30 p.m. 

    Our sister affiliate Action News Jax shared video of trees down from Michael's strong 155 mph winds in Tallahassee.

    Reports of flooding have started to come in. Hurricane Michael was expected to bring 9 to 13 feet of storm surge, according to Severe Weather Team 2

