0 Zombies take over the State Capitol as 'The Walking Dead' shoots season 9

ATLANTA - At the Georgia State Capitol, the end of a legislative session leaves things a bit dead but on Thursday they're undead.

The hit show 'The Walking Dead' is shooting scenes in and around the capitol.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's truly awesome to see, "Oh, wait a minute! That looks familiar. Oh, I work here," said state employee Konica Goodson.

A convoy of production trucks has surrounded the building and the streets were littered with junkers as the show shot season 9.

"Well, definitely fans will have to tune in -- in the fall to see exactly what we're doing up here but the apocalypse progresses," said the show's executive producer, Denise Huth.

TRENDING STORIES:

Surveillance shows clerk hide behind bulletproof counter during shooting

Year-end bonuses under Kasim Reed cost Atlanta taxpayers $811K

All victims ID'd in military plane crash near Savannah Huth said most of the main characters were under the dome. "It's really interesting to see them in person, compared to on the TV screen because they're people but also, they're zombie slayers. It's really something else," said fan Dan Suero. Governor Deal stopped by the set and met some of the cast and crew. He told us he didn't see any zombies and our crew didn't either, but the odds of a zombie sighting are likely very low. "It's very possible that if we show up, we brought zombies with us," said Huth.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.