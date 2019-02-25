  • The biggest Whole Foods in the Southeast is coming to Midtown Atlanta

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Three years after its groundbreaking, Midtown Atlanta will soon be home to the largest Whole Foods in the Southeast. 

    Bobby Turner, the company’s south regional president, announced the store's April 5 opening at the Midtown Alliance Annual Meeting

    The 70,000-square-foot store will sit at 22 14th St. and include a rooftop terrace, a pub, microbrewery, cooking school and programming for yoga and movie nights. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Whole Foods will sit below the 39-story Icon Midtown high-rise, which consists of 390 luxury apartments. 

    The company is also expected to move its regional headquarters to Colony Square. 

    This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories