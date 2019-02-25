ATLANTA - Three years after its groundbreaking, Midtown Atlanta will soon be home to the largest Whole Foods in the Southeast.
Bobby Turner, the company’s south regional president, announced the store's April 5 opening at the Midtown Alliance Annual Meeting.
The 70,000-square-foot store will sit at 22 14th St. and include a rooftop terrace, a pub, microbrewery, cooking school and programming for yoga and movie nights.
Whole Foods will sit below the 39-story Icon Midtown high-rise, which consists of 390 luxury apartments.
The company is also expected to move its regional headquarters to Colony Square.
