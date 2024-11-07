Thanksgiving giveaway: Gwinnett County sheriff’s office to give out thousands of turkeys today

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of people will have a chance to pick up free turkeys at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The event takes place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds on Sugarloaf Parkway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office aims to feed over 4,000 families during its annual giveaway.

“As we gather together in a season of gratitude, let us reflect on our loved ones and appreciate the blessing we hold here,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor said.

Turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items will be given out to families in need, but only while supplies last.

