Cheers! Restaurants toasting that they can now serve mixed drinks in west GA county

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Restaurants in unincorporated areas of Troup County are toasting the passage of a law allowing the sale of mixed drinks during Tuesday’s election.

Cities in the county have long been allowed to sell liquor, but other restaurants will soon be able to expand their drink menus beyond beer and wine.

“It’s a great thing, a positive thing,” restaurant owner Adam Tsirnikas told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Tsirnikas owns Milanos Italian Restaurant. He says now that he will soon be able to sell liquor, he plans to expand his restaurant and build a bar where customers can mingle while waiting for their table.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are very pleased about the passing of the liquor referendum out here in the county. There are other businesses that want it, need it, and it will help support our business,” said Tsirnikas.

The referendum passed with 70% of the vote on Tuesday.

“I haven’t heard of anyone, honestly, who opposed it. I’m sure there are obviously some, but ultimately, we have not had a lot of open opposition,” said Troup County Manager Eric Mosely.

TRENDING STORIES:

The owner of a local golf course says the approval of liquor sales will be a huge boost to his business.

“We have a restaurant there that we have not opened until we see if we can have liquor,” said The Fields Golf Course co-owner Mike Young.

Young says having a liquor license will let them make more bookings at their event center.

“We can’t hire a wedding coordinator until we know we can bring in weddings, and you need liquor to bring in weddings.” said Young.

The county manager says about a half dozen restaurants across the county can apply for a license to sell liquor and that their process will begin in January.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group