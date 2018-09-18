0 THANK YOU! The 'Convoy of Care' trucks are loaded, supplies on the way to storm victims

ATLANTA - We at Channel 2 Action News wrapped up our “Convoy of Care” relief supply drive Tuesday. The WSB-TV studios in midtown Atlanta was one of two drop-off locations.

People from all over metro Atlanta dropped off donations to help out those affected by Hurricane Florence.

“A lot of my dad's family is around Wilmington, Lumberton all that area,” Steve Hardison said as he dropped off supplies for victims.

“All you got to do is take one look at those photos and see what those people need, and water is just the smallest thing we can do,” Harry Kuniansky said.

Every small donation added up to one big gift of necessities that will travel in tractor trailers donated by Atlanta Peach Movers and head to North Carolina, just as soon as the path is clear of danger from flooding.

With our radio partners, Channel 2 Action News put out the word for donations of water, diapers and cleaning supplies.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I volunteer at the food pantry at my church, so I know how important those things are,” Claire Harleston said.

We collected items that are and will be in great demand for the people who will need to start over.

“I've got friends from Wilmington and they're down here right now and don't even know when they can get home,” Kuniansky said.

Donations were brought by the bagful and by the pallet. Everyone who donated had their reason.

“I lived on the gulf coast for years in New Orleans after Katrina and the Florida gulf coast,” Robert Mitchell said.

For one couple, it was memories of growing up in Florida.

“I just have a lot of bad memories of hurricanes, things that happened in my family, so you feel like if there's just some little something you can do, makes a difference,” Joe and Kay Beaudoin said.

A big Thank You to everyone who donated!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.