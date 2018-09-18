  • Georgia Bulldogs release 2019 football schedule ... and it's packed!

    ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs will once again play one of the most challenging schedules in the country in 2019.

    The Southeastern Conference released the Dawgs' 2019 schedule on Tuesday and it's filled with familiar games.

    Notre Dame will travel to Athens on Sept. 14. Georgia and Florida will play in Jacksonville on Nov. 2. Kirby Smart and his team will play at Auburn on Nov. 16. And lastly, the regular season ends on Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech.

    The entire 2019 Georgia Bulldogs schedule is listed below:

    8/31 at Vanderbilt

    9/7 MURRAY STATE

    9/14 ARKANSAS STATE

    9/21 NOTRE DAME

    10/5 at Tennessee

    10/12 SOUTH CAROLINA

    10/19 KENTUCKY

    11/2 Florida (Jacksonville)

    11/9 MISSOURI

    11/16 at Auburn

    11/23 TEXAS A&M

    11/30 at Georgia Tech

