ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs will once again play one of the most challenging schedules in the country in 2019.
The Southeastern Conference released the Dawgs' 2019 schedule on Tuesday and it's filled with familiar games.
.@FootballUGA's lineup for 2019: pic.twitter.com/7Q1qN7KiYg— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 18, 2018
Notre Dame will travel to Athens on Sept. 14. Georgia and Florida will play in Jacksonville on Nov. 2. Kirby Smart and his team will play at Auburn on Nov. 16. And lastly, the regular season ends on Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech.
The entire 2019 Georgia Bulldogs schedule is listed below:
8/31 at Vanderbilt
9/7 MURRAY STATE
9/14 ARKANSAS STATE
9/21 NOTRE DAME
10/5 at Tennessee
10/12 SOUTH CAROLINA
10/19 KENTUCKY
11/2 Florida (Jacksonville)
11/9 MISSOURI
11/16 at Auburn
11/23 TEXAS A&M
11/30 at Georgia Tech
