Tenants at LaVista Walk Apartments face issues as they try to get their things after the fire

ATLANTA — As tenants look to get stuff after the fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments, they face a mandatory waiver.

Every day except Thanksgiving, tenants of LaVista Walk will have the option to get their belongings for the first time since a fire forced hundreds of people to leave their homes behind.

All of the tenants are from building 2000. That part of the complex is away from most of the fire damage, separated by a parking garage.

The fire began after fire officials say two residents set off fireworks on top of the building.

Emails provided to Channel 2 Action News set four-hour windows for residents to return to their apartments based on their locations.

“We consulted with three or four movers, and they told us ‘no can do.’ No way you can move out of an entire apartment in four hours,” Raphael Bittencourt said.

Raphael, his wife Kathleen, and their two-year-old daughter had to abandon the apartment after the fire.

Monday was their first opportunity to go back to the facility. Despite knowing they would not be able to completely move out, they decided to show up to grab what they could.

However, when they arrived, they were required to sign a waiver to go up, which would absolve the complex from any harm or lawsuit from grabbing their property.

Raphael said his lawyer told him to not sign the waiver. The family refused and was not allowed to go up to get their property.

“They are still charging the rent on the apartment, we cannot go in and get our stuff out,” Raphael said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the complex for comment but didn’t receive any on-the-record responses.

For Raphael and his family, this is the latest issue they have had to face after the fire.

“This is a continuation of this nightmare. It’s just a different form of nightmare,” Raphael said.

Several other people are without homes and lost items in the fire. Here’s how you can help some of the tenants of the Reserve on LaVista Walk apartment fire.

