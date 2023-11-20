TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: Tamron Hall Show takes road trip to Atlanta, exclusive interview with Da Brat

A new episode of the Tamron Hall Show airing Monday on Channel 2 is a love letter to our great city. Tamron is hitting the road again and this time, she’s right here in Atlanta.

Her first stop is an exclusive interview with hip-hop star Da Brat and her wife and beauty entrepreneur Judy Harris-Dupart.

In an intimate conversation in their living room, Da Brat and Judy open up about the fears they had their high-risk pregnancy and how their new baby has changed their lives and relationship. The couple also gives Tamron a tour of their Atlanta home.

Plus, Tamron sits down with Atlanta native and Real Housewife Kandi Burruss on what’s next in her impressive career. Tamron will also have a few special surprises in store for Atlanta super fans.

Don’t miss today’s Tamron Hall Show at 3 p.m. followed by Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

