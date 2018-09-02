ATLANTA - It is a hazy and humid morning the metro Atlanta area as the holiday weekend continues.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the chance of rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says there is a 20 percent chance for rain after noon.
The rain chance diminishes Sunday evening.
90° at ATL, a HOT trend that will continue into your Sunday and Labor Day. As for a cool down, I don't see one in the cards for the next couple weeks. #gawx pic.twitter.com/SoPWk0IwdC— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 2, 2018
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
Temperatures will be hot with most hitting 90 degrees again Sunday afternoon.
We are officially in meteorological fall but it's not feeling like it (as you know!) Through mid-September plan for ABOVE-AVERAGE temperatures. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is in the mid-80s. pic.twitter.com/cBNpk2VoiL— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 2, 2018
“We’ll keep rain chances minimal through the holiday, though I am watching increasing moisture moving into south and middle Georgia starting Tuesday as a tropical system moves into the Gulf,” Walls said.
TRENDING STORIES
- Atlanta pastor who delivered Aretha Franklin's controversial eulogy speaks out
- U-Haul flips before hitting other cars in hit-and-run; driver charged, police say
- Man accused of shooting at home after woman leaves negative restaurant review
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}