  • Temperatures into the 90s Sunday, Labor Day in metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It is a hazy and humid morning the metro Atlanta area as the holiday weekend continues. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the chance of rain, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says there is a 20 percent chance for rain after noon.

    The rain chance diminishes Sunday evening.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Temperatures will be hot with most hitting 90 degrees again Sunday afternoon. 

    “We’ll keep rain chances minimal through the holiday, though I am watching increasing moisture moving into south and middle Georgia starting Tuesday as a tropical system moves into the Gulf,” Walls said.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories