Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic; To target Gulf Coast

ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Gordon has formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm is headed for the east-central Gulf Coast with mainly heavy rain impacts.
The storm has maximum sustained wind of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of South Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, and for the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay.
Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the central and northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys, and South Florida through early Tuesday. Isolated maximum
amounts of 8 inches are possible over the southern Florida peninsula.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay, the Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning areas.
